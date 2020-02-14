Area residents are invited to offer their input into the long-range master plans for a new community park in Cottage Grove.
The Cottage Grove Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is conducting an online survey to gather data regarding possible amenities at the 22-acre park and four existing park outlots in the Westlawn Estates subdivision.
The master plan will allow the village to plan for implementation and phasing of future improvements within the park as the surrounding development proceeds.
Find a link to the survey at www.village.cottage-grove.wi.us/. The deadline is Friday, March 6.
The new park will be classified as a community park.
A community park is intended to serve the active and passive recreational needs of several neighborhoods or a medium-sized municipality. Community parks usually also offer areas for passive recreation use such as wooded areas and walking trails, scenic lookouts, botanical gardens, multiple shelters, grills and picnic areas.
Unique active use facilities could include a bandshell or aquatic facilities. Off-street parking areas for vehicles and bicycles, permanent restroom facilities, shower facilities, and lighting are common.
Current community parks in the village are the 38-acre Bakken Park, the 13-acre Northlawn Park and the 11-acre Firemen’s Park.
The park outlots will be neighborhood or pocket parks. Amenities in these parks will be focused more directly on serving the surrounding neighbors. Possible amenities typically include playground equipment, open shelters, and benches, among others.
Current neighborhood parks in Cottage Grove are Community Park, Gen. Taylor Park and R.G. Huston Park. Existing mini parks are Willow Run Park, Strouse Park and Dublin Park.
