In close basketball games, making free throws down the stretch and staying out of foul trouble can offer influence the outcome. That was the case Feb. 22 when the Monona Grove High School boys basketball team took on non-conference Slinger in the Badger/North Shore Classic at Beaver Dam High School.
Three starters for the Owls fouled out, and the Silver Eagles hit 17-of-25 free throws to take a 51-49 win.
Junior Lance Nelson led MG with 17 points including 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Juniors Jordan Hibner and Connor Bracken each had eight points for the Silver Eagles, which led the Owls 26-21 at halftime. Slinger went to the line eight times and made just three.
Derek Erdmann led the Owls with 12, and Logan Homberg and Jack Murray both had 10 points. Erdmann and Homberg fouled out of the game along with their teammate Derek Wiest.
Monona Grove plays on the road Thursday, Feb. 27, at Stoughton with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Stoughton leads the Badger South Conference with a mark of 11-2 and had an overall record of 18-3.
The Vikings beat MG 53-42 on Jan. 16 with Adam Hobson scoring 25 points and Cael McGee getting 23. Stoughton has held opponents to 40 or fewer points six times this season.
Oregon 50, MG 38
After erasing a six-point first half deficit at Oregon on Feb. 21, Monona Grove found field goals difficult to come by in the second half as the Panthers pulled away to a 50-38 Badger South Conference win.
Oregon led 17-11 with five minutes left in the first half, but two free throws and a 3-point basket by Hibner and another three by Trey Loken tied the game 19-19.
Two free throws by Bracken on MG’s first possession in the second half gave the Silver Eagles a 21-19 lead and teams batted the lead back and forth for the next nine minutes. A 3-point basket by Oregon’s Ryne Panzer gave the Panthers a 32-27 lead with 10:09 remaining. Two layups by Nelson put MG within 34-31 but it couldn’t overtake Oregon, which scored 11 straight points to lead 45-31 with 3:35 to play.
Nelson led MG with 12, Bracken had nine, and Hibner put in seven. Oregon was led by Erik Victorson with 17 points and Ben Statz scored 10.
The Silver Eagles hit only 8-of-16 free throws, and the Panthers made 17-of-23.
MG 68, Fort Atkinson 45
It’s been a difficult season for the Monona Grove High School boys basketball team, but it hasn’t been a struggle when it comes to playing schools such as Fort Atkinson.
After a close first half, the Silver Eagles broke open the game with a 38-20 run in the final 18 minutes to crush the visiting Blackhawks 68-45 in a Feb. 18 Badger South Conference game.
The win halted a five-game losing streak for MG, which had not won since Jan. 25 against Sauk Prairie in the Badger Challenge at Madison Edgewood High School.
Fort Atkinson got off to a good start and led 9-4 in the opening minutes, but three baskets by Loken and 3-point shots by Jacob Munz and Hibner sparked a 14-0 rally and put the Silver Eagles on top 18-14.
The Blackhawks came to overtake MG as Carson Baker scored a 3-pointer and a field goal in consecutive possessions to give Fort a 23-21 advantage. But the Silver Eagles went on a 9-2 run for the rest of the first half as Will Schreiner came off the bench to score five and Loken added four more points to give the Silver Eagles a 30-25 lead at the break.
The Blackhawks stayed close in the opening minutes of the second half, but a 3-point shot by Hibner put MG on top 38-29 with 15 minutes to go in the game.
Blackhawks shooters were not able to score, while Nelson started to heat up for MG with 11 points in a 20-8 run to open the lead to 58-37 with four minutes to play. After that, the game belonged to the Silver Eagles as Munz and Luke Tipton each scored four points the rest of the way.
Nelson led the Silver Eagles with 17 points. Bracken had a solid inside game with 13 points, and Loken had 10 points.
Monona Grove connected on eight 3-point baskets as Hibner, Tipton and Munz each hit two.
Drew Evans led Fort Atkinson with 13 points, and Jackson Fenner had nine.
The Blackhawks hit only 8-of-17 free throws, and the Silver Eagles connected on 6-of-10 attempts.
Monona Grove’s 68 points marked the second-highest point total for the team this season. The Silver Eagles won at Watertown 72-71 on Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.