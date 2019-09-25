Thursday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 28
7:30-10:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Thursday, Sept. 26
10:30-11 a.m., inclusive sensory activities club and storytime for children birth to age 6, siblings welcome. Monona Public Library. No registration required.
11:15-11:40 a.m., storytime for children birth to 15 months with adult caregiver, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
2:30-4 p.m., storytime for children ages 2-6. Special Monona Public Library program at Rutabaga Paddlesports, 220 W. Broadway. No registration required.
Saturday, Sept. 28
9 a.m. to noon, work session with volunteers to improve a wetland habitat within Lewis Nine Springs E-Way. All tools provided. Meet at the Lower Yahara River Trailhead Parking Area, 3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison. Check the Friends website at www.friendsofcapitalsprings.org for cancellation information due to bad weather.
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
1-2:30 p.m., deconstruct a computer for children in grades 4-12. Build something from the scraps. Monona Public Library. No registration required.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Sept. 29
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 5
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Saturday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. to noon, touch-a-truck, Cottage Grove School parking lot. Free for all ages.
4-11 p.m., fundraiser to support veterans and Dryhootch Madison. Live music, silent auction, raffles, food. VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Free admission, donations welcome.
4:30-8 p.m., Pipers in the Prairie fundraising gala and harvest celebration, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. Celtic music and dance, pipers, drummers, prairie drama, silent auction, hearty buffet and bonfire. $75 adults, $25 children 5-17, free children 4 and younger. Register at aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.
Sunday, Oct. 6
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, a supportive environment to do an activity, socialize and enjoy a snack, for individuals who experience memory loss and their caregivers, sponsored by Heritage Monona, at Monona Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 12
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Friday, Oct. 11
7 p.m. Monona Grove High School homecoming football game vs. Fort Atkinson.
Saturday, Oct. 12
9-10 a.m., members only, Friends of the Monona Public Library book and bake sale, 1000 Nichols Road.
10 a.m. to noon, Friends of the Monona Public Library book and bake sale, open to the public, 1000 Nichols Road.
Sunday, Oct. 13
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
1-3 p.m., Friends of the Monona Public Library book and bake sale, 1000 Nichols Road. $5 bag sale. Items include children’s books, adult fiction and nonfiction, music CDs and DVDs. Proceeds benefit the library.
2-4 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library. Monona’s mid-century ranch-style homes. Architect Della Hansmann will talk about mid-century ranch houses, their history and design elements and suggest ways to bring them up to date while keeping their unique character. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 19
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
