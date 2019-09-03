The youthful Monona Grove High School football team continued to make progress Friday even though it didn’t come out on the winning end of a Badger Conference crossover game against visiting Reedsburg.
Unlike the 54-6 loss to Waunakee the previous week, the Silver Eagles were far more competitive against the Beavers.
The only difference was Reedsburg had the talented senior running back/defensive back Casey Campbell, who found his way to the end zone three times in the Beavers 21-13 victory. It was Reedsburg’s second win in a row to start the season after an Aug. 23 victory over Oregon.
With their moms and dads in attendance on Parents Night, the Silver Eagles got off to a great start at 8:49 of the first quarter as quarterback Camron Behnke threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Matuszak. The extra point was blocked, but MG still led 6-0.
Head coach Brandon Beckwith said Matuszak’s play was “unbelievable” but he wished there was more excitement from the players.
“We need our team to get as fired up on plays like that as we do as coaches,” Beckwith said. “It’s mostly a game of fun, and these guys have to show that. Right now, they are a little bit tight, because it’s a learning process.”
The Beavers came back on their next possession as Campbell sprinted to the end zone after a 44-yard run. The extra point gave Reedsburg a 7-6 lead with 5:11 left in the first quarter.
The Silver Eagles regained the lead a minute later as a 67-yard run by Kameron Reuter put the ball at the Reedsburg 2-yard line. Two plays later, Ty Hoier muscled the ball across the goal line to put MG on top 13-7.
The Silver Eagles kept the lead until 4:38 was left until the half. Reedsburg faced a fourth down and 11 at the MG 35-yard line but quarterback Ethan Lee uncorked a pass that Campbell snared along the right sideline toward the end zone to tie the game. Rylee Dorow kicked his second extra point of the night to put Reedsburg on top 14-13.
MG strung together a good drive in the final seconds of the half, and moved the ball to Reedsburg’s 39-yard line. But, Behnke’s pass attempt toward the end zone was intercepted by Beavers defensive back Danny Kast, and Reedsburg entered the locker room with its one-point lead.
Reedsburg’s final touchdown of the game was another heartbreaker for MG. After penalties gave Reedsburg third down and 22 yards to go, quarterback Connor Schyvinck unleashed another pass toward Campbell who ran for his third touchdown. Dorow’s extra point put Reedsburg ahead 21-13 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.
Monona Grove couldn’t put together a good drive in its final possessions of the game and went through its timeouts. Meanwhile, Reedsburg controlled the ball with running plays that kept the clock running. The Silver Eagles had the ball less than three minutes in the fourth quarter.
Campbell ended with 170 total yards from scrimmage, 89 rushing and 81 on two pass receptions. The Beavers had 326 yards total offense while Monona Grove gained 177.
Behnke and Casey Marron shared MG’s quarterbacking duties. They combined for nine completions in 18 pass attempts for 75 yards. Reuter’s only running attempt of 67 yards in the first quarter made him MG’s leading rusher. Hoier ran the ball 10 times for 34 yards.
Beckwith suggested the team is making improvements day by day.
“We made some gains and saw some guys make great individual efforts,” Beckwith said. “I will not question our team’s effort. I will not question our team’s character. It’s a growing process. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but our growth has to take every single day in practice.”
Senior linebacker Garrett Hanson said the Silver Eagles looked much better than against Waunakee, but the defense has to learn to read the plays better.
“There were a lot of times we couldn’t gang tackle,” Hanson said. “We had a lot of young guys last week who never saw a varsity game. Now that they have seen what the competition is like, they are able to focus better in practice.”
Monona Grove plays at home 7 p.m. Friday against Monroe to start the Badger South Conference season. Last week, Monroe beat Portage 34-33.
Hanson said it’s important for MG to play well against the Cheesemakers.
“We have to have a great game,” Hanson said. “It’s vital to a conference championship to win this next game. We have to work hard in practice.”
