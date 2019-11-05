A proposal by state legislators to increase funding for public school 4-year-old kindergarten programs is worrying some child care providers.
According to a letter written by Linda Kudrna, owner of Learning Ladder, Deb Leung, of Kozy Kids, and Jessica Grosso, of Creative Kids, the lawmakers’ idea of equitable opportunity for all children to attend early care and education is only good on paper.
“Full-day 4K in its truest intentions is admirable. It is commendable,” they wrote. “But with whatever intentions it has, it doesn’t translate into practice. But what began as a valued idea for all children has slowly evolved into an abyss of misconception, failed appropriateness, and even worse, a selfish maneuver to try and increase funding for a broken K-12 education system without going to referendum.”
Lawmakers are considering providing state aid to school districts for a full-day of 4K education. Currently, districts receive state aid wherein each student, whether in a full-day or half-day program, is equal to either 0.5 or 0.6 full-time status. Under the new rule, full-day 4K students would be equal to 1.0 full-time status, resulting in more state aid for the district.
Some say this will make the educational system more equitable for all students and help support working families, specifically in rural Wisconsin and Milwaukee.
“Supporting equity for children is important, but this isn’t equity,” the three child care providers wrote. “Rural Wisconsin and Milwaukee have unique populations and demographics much different than our suburb of Cottage Grove. Lawmakers should look to resolve those problems within their own districts rather than making laws that have a drastic impact on the rest of the state’s communities.”
The Monona Grove School District currently offers half-day 4K. Learning Ladder and Kids’ Safari Learning Center provide classroom space for this program.
“This program already allows all children in the district an equitable opportunity to attend a 4K program if their family chooses to do so,” Kudrna, Leung and Grosso wrote. “A full-day program would not add any more instruction; instead, it would include lunch, nap, recess, snack and a bus ride home at the taxpayers’ expense.”
Leighanne Dockerty, administrator at Kids’ Safari, wrote a lengthy Facebook post arguing many of the same points, but going into greater detail than the other three.
“All-day 4K isn’t resolving the challenges we face,” she wrote. “In fact, it can and will create larger challenges if it isn’t implemented with a strategic plan defending our children and protecting those who already care for and educate young children.”
Neither MG administrators nor the school board have taken a position on the bill, said Katy Byrnes Kaiser, director of communications and community engagement.
“Superintendent (Dan) Olson and (Taylor Prairie School) Principal (Connie) Haessly (who also coordinates the T4K program) have just finished up meetings with each of our community site partners to reiterate that at this point we are not considering full-day 4K and that, if this bill were to pass and we were to move in the direction of full-day 4K, we have no intention of severing relationships with our community sites,” she said.
In Cottage Grove, there are five licensed group early childhood programs that together serve 468 children of varying ages and 420 families.
Each of Cottage Grove’s early child care programs rely on the tuition generated from larger child-to-teacher ratios of 4-year-olds to carry the expenses of the program. Early care programs do not make a profit from children younger than 3. In fact, often these infant and toddler groups operate at a loss, the providers said.
“To stay in business, the cost of infant and toddler care would need to double or triple the current rates,” the three wrote.
“Infant rates that currently average $330 per week will need to increase to an amount roughly around $550 per week to overcome the loss of income,” Dockerty added. “Families who are already struggling with the high cost of child care for young children will need to sacrifice greatly or vacate their employment. This is damming for an economy.”
Increases would also be necessary for after-school and summer programs for children 4-10.
“Here in Cottage Grove, this proposal will have shattering consequences for working- class families with young children who have become accustomed to affordable, quality child care,” the trio wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.