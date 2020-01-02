Saturday, Jan. 4
1-4 p.m., Winter Now, Summer Later outdoor activities expo, Monona Public Library. Booths, books, presentations about outdoor summer activities and hobbies. Prizes awarded.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Monday, Jan. 6
5:15-6 p.m., youth services coordinator Karen Wendt and Wisconsin master naturalist Deborah Proctor and various guest presenters will entertain families with children’s books about nature and wildlife at a special event that is part of a monthly series “Nature Explorers! Kids Naturally,” ages 4-11, walk-ins welcome, Monona Public Library.
6 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meeting, Tully’s II, Monona.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, walk-ins welcome, Monona Public Library.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
9:30-10 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, walk-ins welcome, Monona Public Library.
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, social time for those with memory loss and their caregivers, Monona Public Library.
Thursday, Jan. 9
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children with sensory processing difficulties, birth through age 6, Monona Public Library.
Saturday, Jan. 11
9:45-10:15 a.m., 1000 Books Before Kindergarten graduation celebration, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
10:30-11:15 a.m., Play, Grow, Read Party, Monona Public Library. Sharon Page and her circus dogs, first come, first serve.
1-2:30 p.m., writing club, ages 12-17, Monona Public Library.
1-3 p.m., 30-minute tech tutoring sessions, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Sunday, Jan. 12
2 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library, Sid Boyum: Life is an Illusion. Gretta Wing Miller, a documentary filmmaker, will present her latest project. Take part a cinematic exploration of the life and times of an Atwood Avenue artist, character and loveable curmudgeon. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
2-4 p.m., Mending Day, Monona Public Library. Drop off items to be mended in the café; first come first serve. Some restrictions apply.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, walk-ins welcome, Monona Public Library.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
9:30-10 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, walk-ins welcome, Monona Public Library.
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children 10-36 months, walk-ins welcome. Monona Public Library.
Thursday, Jan. 16
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children with sensory processing difficulties, birth through age 6, Monona Public Library.
11:30 a.m. to noon, storytime for children birth through 15 months, birth through age 6, Monona Public Library.
Friday, Jan. 17
10 a.m. to noon, Friday morning book group, Monona Public Library. For information, contact Amelia Speight at 222-6127 or amelia@mononalibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 18
1-3 p.m., 30-minute tech tutoring sessions, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Monday, Jan. 20
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., origami folding, children and adults, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, walk-ins welcome, Monona Public Library.
6:30-7:30 p.m., opening reception, photography exhibit with Anne Moser, Monoan Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
9:30-10 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, walk-ins welcome, Monona Public Library.
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children 10-36 months, walk-ins welcome. Monona Public Library.
Thursday, Jan. 23
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children with sensory processing difficulties, birth through age 6, Monona Public Library.
11:30 a.m. to noon, storytime for children birth through 15 months, birth through age 6, Monona Public Library.
Friday, Jan. 24
1-2:30 p.m., craft bling to hang on your backpack, grades 4-12, Monona Public Library.
Saturday, Jan. 25
4-11 p.m., Loud in the Library fundraiser, Monona Public Library. Get tickets at the library or call 222-6127.
Thursday, Jan. 30
4-5 p.m., luau party, stories, games, Lego bricks, crafts, for children in grades K-4, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Friday, Jan. 31
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.