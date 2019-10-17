The Cottage Grove Fire Department was among those assisting in a house fire at about 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the 3800 block of Sunburst Road in the Town of Burke.
Upon arrival, the residents and their pets were safely outside of the residence. Heavy smoke was visible coming from the residence.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious, and a damage estimate is not yet available.
Repsonding along with Dane County deputies were fire departments from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Truax Field, Marshall, Madison and Waunakee.
