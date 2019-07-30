If Monona ever needed three wins in its battle for one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Section of Home Talent League baseball, this is the week to get them.
The Braves scored eight runs in the first four innings Friday and went on to beat DeForest 9-2 at Ahuska Park.
The win improved Monona’s record to 9-4, second to Sun Prairie, which leads the Eastern Section at 11-4.
The Braves have three games to play: at Columbus tonight and two home games against Montello on Friday night and Cottage Grove on Sunday afternoon.
Sun Prairie has one game remaining Sunday afternoon against Columbus.
Because the Braves have beat Sun Prairie twice, they would win the tiebreaker if both teams end up 12-4, meaning Monona would be the No. 1 seed and Sun Prairie the No. 2.
DeForest and Poynette, both with records of 9-6, are also fighting for one of the top four playoff spots. The Deacons and Indians play Sunday afternoon.
Montello also has a shot with a record of 8-6 with two games remaining.
Yet, Monona needs to control its own destiny, and it got off to a good start Friday as the Braves torched DeForest starter Dryden VanSchoyck for four first-inning runs, added another in the second and three more in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. VanSchoyck lasted seven innings and allowed 10 hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
DeForest scored twice in the sixth inning but couldn’t make up any more ground as Monona added another run in the eighth.
Monona had 12 hits as Jordan Carlson led the offense with three hits. It was his sixth multi-hit game of the season.
Carlson now has a .408 average and leads Monona with 20 hits, including three home runs.
Beau Goff, Vince Schmitz and Casey Seelow also had two hits. Schmitz, Seelow and Dan Genrich each hit doubles.
Braves pitchers put on strong performances led by Andy Swanson, who earned the win after eight strikeouts, one walk and only four hits allowed in six innings.
Corey Schmidt allowed one hit and two strikeouts over two innings, and Zac Najacht struck out two and gave up one hit in his one inning of work.
DeForest committed three errors and registered just six hits.
The Braves play at Columbus at 7:30 p.m. today. Friday night’s game against visiting Montello is also scheduled at 7:30 p.m.
Monona’s regular season finale against Cottage Grove is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Ahuska Park.
