Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly will face off against Jill Karofsky in the April 7 election for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Both advanced to the general election after surviving a three-way primary Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Statewide, Kelly collected 352,860 or 50.1 percent of the votes. Karofsky collected 261,721 for 37.2 percent, and Ed Fallone garnered 89,181 votes for 12.7 percent.
In Dane County, Karofsky came out on top with 55,593 votes or 63.5 percent. She was followed by Kelly with 17,481 votes for 20.0 percent and Fallone with 14,293 votes for 16.3 percent. There were 130 write-ins.
Local municipalities voted in line with the county totals:
– Monona: Karofsky 1,176; Kelly 293; Fallone, 272; write-ins 2
– Cottage Grove: Karofsky 425; Kelly 266; Fallone, 111; write-ins 1
– McFarland: Karofsky 742; Kelly 346; Fallone, 203; write-ins 2
– Town of Blooming Grove: Karofsky 144; Kelly 68; Fallone, 37
– Town of Cottage Grove: Karofsky 302; Kelly 217; Fallone, 60; write-ins 1
– Town of Dunn: Karofsky 431; Kelly 269; Fallone, 90; write-ins 2
The term of office is 10 years. Kelly was first appointed to the court by Gov. Scott Walker on Aug. 1, 2016.
