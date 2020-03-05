I recently switched my family’s cell phone service from AT&T to Spectrum.
It did not go well. I was, after all, dealing with two phone companies and the cable TV company, which generically may be the most hated utilities in the United States.
Back in the olden days, there was only one phone company: AT&T.
It was so universally reviled that in a 1967 movie, “The President’s Analyst,” the villain was eventually revealed to be a shadowy organization called TPC: The Phone Company.
But now we have competition, which means we have many phone companies. I don’t know if they are all universally reviled, but at least competition has achieved the goal of lowering costs.
For example, in 1969, when I went away to college, it cost me $2 to make a three-minute call to my then-boyfriend 120 miles away.
I ran that through an inflation calculator and found that $2 in 1969 equals $14 today.
That’s about what I am paying per month for my daughter’s cell phone service, except that she can call anywhere in the United States, Mexico and Canada, as many times as she wants, and talk as long as she wants.
(Which, in her father’s and my case, is a mixed blessing.)
As for the cable company: Who amongst us has not taken an afternoon off work to await the arrival of the Cable Guy, only to have him either not show up, or not fix the problem?
And regular readers may remember my column from last year, in which the cable company made my dog poop on the rug.
So why switch from the devil I knew to the devil I also knew?
Well, Spectrum is (allegedly) slightly cheaper than AT&T, and my husband is not nicknamed Mr. Squeeze-A-Nickel-Til-The-Buffalo-Poops for nothing.
Secondly, I needed a new cell phone and, due to the coronavirus in China shutting down shipments, Spectrum was the only place – not Apple, not Amazon, not AT&T -- that had the phone I wanted.
Third, we already get our TV, internet and landline phone from Spectrum, so why not our cell service, too?
The switching task fell to me because, although my husband was the primary account holder on our Spectrum account, I was the primary account holder on our AT&T account.
Spectrum has a very nice website that makes the whole switching process sound as smooth as softened butter.
Except it wasn’t.
Due to security concerns, I had to know my husband’s date of birth, Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, first pet’s name, favorite sports team (I guessed wrong), Spectrum account number (which, for mobile service, is not the same as for TV, internet and landline. Go figure.), plus our Spectrum order number, username, password, PIN and security code.
Meanwhile, to extract myself from AT&T’s clutches, I had to know all the same information about myself.
To further complicate matters, I had to order three SIM cards, which came to our house, and then send them to my son, daughter and daughter’s boyfriend (who’s also on my account. Go figure.) so they could activate their phones.
Also, my daughter’s phone was too old and her boyfriend’s phone too Northern Irish for Spectrum, so they had to buy new phones, which they refused to buy from Spectrum because they want their phones “unlocked,” whatever that means.
This meant the painful switching process stretched out over several weeks. Plus, Spectrum did not like the fact that we don’t all live together in one house.
“You should all be together when you activate your phones,” a snippy Spectrum rep told me.
“Yeah, well, that hasn’t happened since we took a family vacation in 2014, and the Irish boyfriend was not in the picture back then,” I replied, sourly.
The adventure also included two semi-hysterical phone calls from our daughter, also known as the Center of the Known Universe, when she encountered difficulties trying to activate her phone.
I confess to thinking, as she shrieked at me, that 29-year-olds who are still on their mother’s telephone bill should not shriek at the primary account holder.
Besides, she should have called Spectrum and shrieked at them. But our son tried that and only lasted five minutes before telling whoever he was talking to that they should perform an anatomical impossibility on themselves.
Anyway, after spending hours on the phone, while clicking futilely through the Spectrum website, plus making four trips to the post office and one visit to a Spectrum store, we finally got our cell phones to work.
But now the landline phone is on the fritz.
P.S. Since writing this column, I have spent an additional hour and 39 minutes on the phone with Spectrum. Aaargh!
