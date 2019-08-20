An Ontario, Canada, firm will build and install the new ice rink at Monona’s newest city park.
The Monona City Council voted Monday to pay $239,250 to Custom Ice of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, to provide a fully operational and portable outdoor ice rink and all other associated equipment and materials.
The park is located at 6320 Inland Way, part of the Yahara Commons redevelopment project at Bridge Road and West Broadway. It is anticipated to be open for use at Thanksgiving. The rink is meant to be suitable for use for up to four months, from November through February.
According to bid documents, Custom Ice has designed, manufactured, installed and dismantled more than 850 rinks in its 19-year history.
There were three other bids to build the 100-foot by 50-foot ice rink.
Those bids were $252,807 from Everything Ice; $293,544 from Minnesota Ice; and $399,000 from Arena Americas.
Alders also agreed to purchase a Bumble Bee ice resurfacer for $38,450 from Sport Inc.
To help cover the costs, city staff will pursue corporate sponsorships for up to $2,000 a year.
