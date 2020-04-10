Nearly two dozen people applied for the Monona Grove High School principal’s job that will be open due to Paul Brost’s retirement July 1.
Katy Byrnes Kaiser, director of communications and community engagement, said there were 22 applicants for the job.
“An initial screening of candidates has taken place through phone interviews; second-round interviews will take place the week of April 13 with the superintendent as well as school and district administrators,” she said. “A small group of teachers and staff have been asked to take part in this process as well.”
She refused to comment on whether any of the applicants were from within the school district and whether any were part of the second round.
“I’m not providing a comment about the number, if any, of internal candidates,” she said.
Finalists will be announced later this month, and from April 27 through May, they will have the opportunity to engage with teachers, staff, students, family and community members. Depending on the status of COVID-19 and the statewide safer-at-home order, district staff are researching the best way to do this with technology, if necessary.
“Ideally this would happen face to face, but given the current restrictions we’re facing, we are researching the best ways to do this virtually,” Byrnes Kaiser said. “Additional details will be shared in the weeks ahead.”
