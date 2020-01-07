Starion Bank has named Don Morgan as president, with Craig Larson continuing in the roles of CEO and chairman of the board for the bank.
As president, Morgan manages the day-to-day operations of the bank, while Larson focuses on the overall strategy and vision for Starion Bank.
Morgan, a certified public accountant, has been with Starion since 2012 when he joined the bank as vice president for credit administration. The next year, he was promoted to chief credit officer. In 2014, he became a member of Starion’s executive committee, which is responsible for initiating key actions within the organization, reviewing financial data and setting major project priorities.
“With Don’s exceptional finance background and commitment to serving our communities, I’m confident that under his leadership Starion will continue to be a strong organization committed to taking our employees, customers and communities farther,” said Larson. “Starion has been a family-owned bank for 50 years, and we look forward to Don leading the team into the next 50.”
In this new role, Morgan will partner with and develop Starion’s leadership teams, focusing on all operational aspects of the bank and building relation-ships within the bank, with custo-mers and all the communities Starion serves.
“Starion Bank is filled with great people and is based on timeless values,” Morgan said. “As we begin the next chapter in our story, we will be leaders in financial innovation while maintaining our small-town values of exceptional customer service, being a great place to work and supporting our communities.”
Morgan has extensive banking and leadership experience, which includes 18 years in the areas of credit administration, commercial lending, market president and internal auditing.
