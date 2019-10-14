Tom Viken, who serves as building inspector in Cottage Grove and several other area communities, is resigning from his village positon near the end of 2019.
Viken’s resignation was accepted by the Cottage Grove Village Board on Monday, Oct. 7.
“I will miss the friendship and experience of working with the Village of Cottage Grove and the public” Viken wrote in his resignation letter. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make.”
Viken’s positon with the village included the roles of building inspector, electrical inspector, plumbing inspector, HVAC inspector and erosion control officer.
His resignation will be effective Dec. 22.
Lee Boushea, village attorney, said Viken’s resignation offers officials an opportunity to review the position’s duties, the department and the ordinance relating to the position.
Village Administrator Matt Giese said Viken will complete any inspections for permits issued by him through his last day, which means he will probably work well into 2020 on some projects. Giese said that is common practice in cases like this.
“We’re looking into what other communities have done, and generally, for our size community, when we have a lot of projects going on like we do now, it could be a year where it may work to have an individual employee even do it, but the danger with that is a year when you don’t have much development, and you’re paying someone a salary and they’re nothing for them do,” Giese said. “So, generally speaking, it’s a company that handles it.”
The inspector is appointed by the village board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.