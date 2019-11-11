Boasting one of the more dangerous offensive attacks in the Badger South Conference, the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team ended the 2019 campaign with a record of 13-4-4 and 5-1-1 in the Badger South Conference.
The Silver Eagles scored 73 goals with 57 assists granted in a season that ended in a 2-0 WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Oregon on a snow-covered field in McFarland.
While it was frustrating to lose to the Panthers in the playoffs for the third straight year, eight Silver Eagles were chosen all-conference, three on the first team.
Senior forward Isaac Becker, the longtime heart and soul of the team, was one of those players after finishing the year with 14 goals and 13 assists for 41 points.
Also achieving first-team status was junior midfielder Connor Bracken who found the back of the net 13 times and contributed 11 assists for 37 points. Senior midfielder Zach Zielke also ended his high school soccer career with a first-team mention after scoring seven times and earning 11 assists.
Two Silver Eagles were named to the all-conference second team including sophomore Exander Rains, who ranked third on the team with 11 goals to go along with eight assists for 30 points. Joining Rains was senior forward Daniel Grady, who had five goals and four assists for 14 points.
The honorable mention team also had three MG representatives.
Senior midfielder Jacob Munz tallied four goals and two assists for 10 points, and junior defender Brock Drake and junior midfielder Ignacio Gatica were also selected.
While not named all-conference, two other MG players made contributions to the team including junior forward Muhammed Kambi, who scored five goals and had one assist for 11 points, and junior midfielder Gaston Marchetti who came up with four goals and an assist for nine points.
Head coach Randy Becker will lose seven seniors to graduation including Isaac Becker, Grady, Munz, midfielder Quinn Halstead, defender Will Schreiner and both goalies, Carter Kuhl and Jake Havertape.
Returnees will include several underclass players who earned varsity experience including Drake, Zielke, Kambi, Marchetti, Gatica, Rains and Bracken. Sophomore Isaac Cram and junior John Jahn both carded a lot of playing time in 2019 as did junior midfielder Lawson Ruesch, who scored two goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.