Cottage Grove Municipal Judge Mark Hepfinger is seeking another four-year term in the April 7 election.
Hepfinger was first elected in 2004. He is also a member of Cottage Grove’s Peer Court Committee. Peer Court is Cottage Grove’s restorative justice program. He was previously a member of the Cottage Grove Village Board (2002-03) and served on various board committees.
“I believe the voters should re-elect me, because I have provided fair, efficient judicial administration as municipal judge for the village of Cottage Grove for 16 years now and will, if re-elected, continue to do so,” he said. “I also have 37 years’ experience as an attorney.”
Hepfinger received his bachelor of arts degree in political science with honors in 1979 from UW-Milwaukee and his law degree in 1983 from UW Law School.
“I think it is important that the village maintain and continue with the efficient, ethical judicial administration it has enjoyed for the last 16 years,” Hepfinger said.
