To the editor,
Lots of talk about the worst designed street in Dane County – south Winnequah Road –and yet the city owns the largest right-of-way of any street in Monona and they made it the narrowest street. Because of the trees? Many years ago, Monona Drive was two lanes with large overhanging trees – beautiful – but they widened it – cut down all the trees and took 20 feet of our yard.
Then, just about the time the trees were maturing, they decided to widen it again for bikes, cut down more trees and we lost another 20 feet of yard. We had to build a stone wall in order to hold some of the hill they cut in to. Did we want this? No, but we got it anyway. Now let’s look at Winnequah. This was designed to be a boulevard from Maywood to Bridge Road, but it was never built like that. They didn’t want to lose the trees, but if they had done it correctly years ago, the trees would be mature now and it would be safer for everyone.
Richard H. Lichtfeld
Former Monona Mayor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.