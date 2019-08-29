Middle school students at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Monona have more than traditional math and social studies courses from which to choose.
Starting this fall, the school is offering five categories of electives for students in grades six through eight.
“We wanted to give our middle schoolers more of a choice in what they’re doing,” said Callie Meiller, who is starting her fourth year as school principal.
The broad categories are reading, music, world languages, technology and physical education. Within each category are three courses. Each student must choose one course from each of the categories.
“All of the classes are one trimester, except for the world languages, which are for the entire school year,” Meiller said. “All sixth graders are taught French, German and Spanish, and then in seventh and eighth grades, they can pick just one of those languages.”
Most of the courses will be stand-alone classes, while a few will build upon what was learned in previous classes. Technology and language classes are prime examples of the latter.
Specific courses in each category can change from one trimester to the next. Also, Meiller said most of the classes are multi-age, not just for one grade level.
Course offerings are based on what teachers want to teach, considering their areas of expertise, hobbies or interests outside the traditional classroom.
“There was a lot of consulting with the middle school teachers,” Meiller said. “And, students were very excited.”
The belief is that teachers with a higher interest level in the subject will pass that enthusiasm onto their students.
“It’s something they choose, so they want to be in the classroom. It helps build family, not just grade level,” said Shane Reinhold, religion teacher. “Hopefully, it leaves them wanting more.”
Also, because of the multi-age classrooms, Meiller expects older students to help the younger ones, almost like a mentor in some cases.
A few of the electives will have fees attached to them to cover items such as books and instruments.
An endowment fund grant helped with some start-up costs like books, technology and ukuleles. There is a maximum of 15 students per class to keep the teacher to student ratio low.
Like other academic courses, students will be tested on their comprehension in the electives.
Courses for the first trimester are nonfiction, graphic novels and mysteries in the reading category; ukulele, performance ensemble and theater in music; Spanish, French and German in world languages; introduction to coding, introduction to CAD (computer aided design) and introduction to robotics in technology; and team sports, individual sports and alternate sports in physical education.
