Members of the Madison Fire Department and Madison Police Department gathered Sept. 11 on the front lawn of Fire Station 14 to reflect on the lives lost and service to others that marked the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.
Fire Chief Steve Davis said the anniversary is a day of remembrance, a day of mourning, a day no one will ever forget.
“Never forget was the theme and the motto that came out of Sept. 11. Today is always a good reminder to never forget,” he said. “Always be vigilant. Always be giving. Always be caring.”
More than 400 firefighters and law enforcement officers died in the terrorist attacks, as they pushed forward to help those in need.
“Thank you for taking the time to remember the responders that responded that day (and) the responders that respond every day in the city of Madison to help our neighbors,” Davis said.
The chief said the local honor guard, which stood vigilant during the ceremony, was formed after 9/11.
“They do a phenomenal job day in and day out working to recognize our responders in our community,” he said.
Police Chief Mike Koval echoed many of Davis’ comments.
“It’s a day of honor. It’s a day to remember. It’s also a day for us to remember that we’re using this as a mechanism to pay it forward in terms of our service to others,” he said. “Like so many of you gathered here today, we all reflect where we were 18 years ago, and the images … this feeling of utter helplessness, something that could rock our world so irrevocably. Yet, in valor there is always hope. So, we see and we hear and we remember.”
Davis said the anniversary of the attacks offers a time for remembering and reflecting on those who died and the responders who answered the call to help their neighbors.
“I don’t want to remember the way these folks died,” Koval said. “I want to remember and cherish the way they lived – honor, valor and with a sense of selflessness of others before themselves.
“Make this a day where we can use it for service, greater unity and peace.”
The Sept. 11 attacks by al-Qaeda killed 2,996 people and injured more than 6,000 others. More people died of 9/11-related cancer and respiratory diseases in the months and years following the attacks.
Four airplanes were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists. American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were crashed into the North and South World Trade Center towers in Lower Manhattan, respectively. American Airlines Flight 77 was crashed into the Pentagon in Virginia. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after its passengers thwarted the hijackers.
