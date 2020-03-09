A 75-year-old Madison woman injured in a crash on Highway 12 near mile marker 264 in Monona has died from her injuries, according to a statement from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Betty L. Wilczewski was taken to a local hospital after the Feb. 28 crash but ultimately died Friday, March 6. A forensic review of hospital records was completed, and it was determined Wilczewski’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway at this time.
This death remains under investigation by the Monona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash was first reported to authorities at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.