The troubles continued for the Monona Grove High School boys hockey team Jan. 24 as it allowed seven first-period goals and lost to Waunakee 13-1 in a Badger Conference crossover game at Hartmeyer Arena.
The Warriors’ Danny Reis and Weston Price both scored two goals in the first period with Tyler Hoffman, Sam Walsh and Isaac Nett coming up with the other tallies.
Waunakee added four more goals in the second period as Nett scored his second goal, and Steven Pasinato, Pavel Rettig and Erik Mikkelson also found the back of the net.
Hoffman and Kevin Schufreider put Waunakee ahead 13-0 with less than two minutes to play in regulation before Sebastian Karns-Bingham scored for MG off a Keaton Straka assist.
Goalie Andrew Gilbertson made 34 saves in net for the Silver Eagles, and teammate Mason Bodenstein also saw some action between the pipes and made six saves.
Monona Grove managed only 10 shots against Waunakee.
The loss marked MG’s seventh in a row. During the slide, the team has been outscored 52-8.
Monona Grove’s overall record is 4-10-1 and 2-7 in the Badger South Conference. The Silver Eagles compete in a two-day tournament at Sun Prairie on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Monona Grove plays a non-conference home game Feb. 4 against Cedarburg with faceoff scheduled for 7:30 at Hartmeyer Arena.
Stoughton 6, MG 2
The Silver Eagles allowed three goals in the second period as the host Vikings won a 6-2 decision over MG in a Jan. 23 Badger South Conference game at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena.
Stoughton took a 1-0 advantage less than four minutes into the first period on a goal by Jack Trotter, but MG’s Brandon Churches tied up the game with an unassisted goal at 14:06.
The Vikings scored two power-play goals and one short-handed goal as Monona Grove was whistled for 10 minutes in penalties. The power-play tallies by James Hanson and Parker Milbauer and the short-handed goal by Brody Hlavecek gave the Vikings a 4-1 lead after two periods.
Hanson and Trotter added goals in the first 4:16 of the third period. Dan Hawker scored for the Silver Eagles at 5:02 off a Trevor Ogden assist but couldn’t get closer.
Stoughton outshot MG 57-33, and goalie Gilbertson saved 51 shots for MG. Mac Nihles made 31 stops for Stoughton.
