The Monona Grove School District has cancelled classes Friday, March 20, but teachers and staff will use the time to prepare for virtual learning implementation, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Superintendent Dan Olson sent a letter to parents Friday, March 13, providing the district’s latest update on the situation. He cautioned them that information can change quickly, and parents should monitor their email and the district website.
“In the event our district is affected by a school closure, it is likely our entire district would close,” Olson said. “We are deeply concerned about the impact this would have in our community, from access to meals to the necessity for child care and other essential services many families receive at school. However, we must prepare for this possibility.”
All K-12 students in the district have a computer device assigned to them, whether in school or to take home.
“To deliver virtual instruction, students will need to have these devices with them at home and families will need some access to the internet,” Olson said.
Media reports indicate Charter Spectrum is offering free Wi-Fi and free installation to families with students who do not have internet service.
Effective immediately, all school events scheduled through April 12 will be cancelled or postponed. These activities include:
– Weekend use or rental of facilities by outside groups. This includes after-school enrichment classes provided to students. YMCA after-school programs are an essential service and will continue until further notice.
– Community use of the Monona Grove High School pool.
– All field trips, including those scheduled for next week.
– All-school assemblies.
– Daytime special events, whether in MG schools or elsewhere, such as math meets and parent classes.
– Evening or weekend parent and community events including parent teacher conferences.
The situation regarding events like will be reassessed in April.
In McFarland, classes will continue as scheduled, but large events with attendance of 250 or more will be cancelled immediately or attendance will be reduced, Superintendent Andrew Briddell said.
"Closing a K-12 school has very different implications than closing a college or university, as our students are much less independent and rely heavily on school services," he said.
School-related out-of-state travel (e.g., field trips, conferences, etc.) scheduled for this school year is now suspended.
School-related out-of-state travel scheduled for this summer will be assessed in coming weeks.
The district is also preparing to provide distance learning for students in the event of a school closure, Briddell said. Officials are also developing plans to provide essential services to students and families with unique needs.
