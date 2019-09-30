Business leaders are taking a more proactive role in their community, with a local group developing its first ever civic agenda for Monona.
“Advocacy is something chambers of commerce have been doing for a very long time,” said Kristie Schilling, CEO of the Monona East Side Business Alliance, an organization that represents more than 300 businesses in Monona as well as the east side of Madison.
The goals and objectives of advocacy are to facilitate change and the development of new areas of policy to deal with emerging needs of a community. All advocacy objectives should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound, Schilling said.
Four civic agenda items have been identified as being of primary importance to the business community. These are economic development, transportation, communication and connectivity, and quality of life. Each agenda item includes proposed strategies that MESBA will focus on for 2020.
“I’m very proud of the work this committee did. They rolled up their sleeves and created an agenda that is, in my opinion, very representative of needs that I frequently hear about from Monona businesses,” Schilling said. “When assembling the committee, I tried my best to be strategic to ensure that we had most of our sectors represented like a large employer, a retailer, insurance, restaurant/bar, etc. We did ask individuals to participate from every sector. I think the end result is a great starting point for defining MESBA’s future initiatives and defines how we can best serve our members.”
The first advocacy meeting was held in February. The committee is made up of 11 area businesses from a variety of industries and two representatives from the city of Monona.
Schilling led the work group sessions. She describes it as strategic planning for the organization guided by the needs and wants of MESBA members.
“While it’s important that businesses communicate their priorities and have a voice at the table, these sessions were especially valuable,” she said. “It was the first time businesses came together to really sort out their needs, wants and what they see as important for our business community.”
The committee was chaired by Leah Hernandez, owner of The Cozy Home and co-chaired by Tim Casper, Murphy Desmond SC.
Committee members were Jesse Widen, Widen; Bob Gonzalez, Croak Gonzalez Eckerle & Martinson; Bill Morgan, Murphy Desmond SC; Jaye Clemmons, Mr Brews Taphouse-Monona; Maggie Baum, Maggie B. Communications; Pam Raschein, Re/Max Preferred; John Klinzing, Tricor Insurance; James Gubbins, Momentum Art Tech; Bryan Gadow, city of Monona; and Kathy Thomas, city of Monona.
The advocacy committee is expected to formally adopt the civic agenda at its meeting Thursday, Oct. 10.
