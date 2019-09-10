The Monona Grove High School volleyball team hosted its own tournament Saturday and came within one game of taking the first-place crown.
Verona ended up the champion after beating the Silver Eagles in two games, 25-16, 25-23.
The Wildcats, which finished 33-4 last season before falling to Waunakee in the WIAA Division 1 sectionals, outkilled the Silver Eagles 28-13 with Claudia Bobb leading Verona with 12.
Jadee Christiansen had five kills for MG and Alyssa Majewski recorded three.
Annika Rasmussen had 13 digs and Christiansen came up with 11, while Jada Braun led the Silver Eagles with 11 assists.
Before the Verona match, the Silver Eagles advanced to the championship game with a 25-15, 25-16 win over Madison La Follette as Braun led with 12 assists and four service aces, Christiansen had five kills and Rasmussen had six digs.
Monona Grove also won three other matches, all in two sets, as it downed Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 25-9, 25-16, Tomah 25-15, 25-20 and Ripon 25-7, 25-17.
The Silver Eagles return to action tonight with a Badger South Conference match against Milton. The first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.
On Saturday, MG participates in a multi-team invitational at Mount Horeb High School with games scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
MG 3, Stoughton 0
The Silver Eagles’attack was deadly as Majewski and Kayleigh Zank each led with eight kills, and Anabelle Vesperman and Christiansen both had seven in a three-set win over host Stoughton.
MG set the tone of the match by scoring the first eight points of the first set and taking a 25-16 win.
The Silver Eagles took the second set 25-20 and fought back a late rush by the Vikings to win the third set 25-22.
In digging, Braun led MG with 14, and Rasmussen and Mady Davis-Troller each had 13. Braun had a team-leading 26 assists.
Head coach Melissa Hahn said the Warhawk Open played at UW-Whitewater the previous week helped her determine how to prepare for the Vikings.
“We were able to find some niches for players, look at our rotations and see where we could strengthen some things,” Hahn said. “Rasmussen at libero was focused and with her play, we had a lot of options. Our middle did a great job with Zank, Christiansen and Majewski terminating balls. Braun did very well on her passing.”
Davis-Troller said her team’s energy helped it maintain control in the match.
“When we got shaky, we were able to bring it back together as a team,” she said.
