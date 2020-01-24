The morning after she announced her resignation from the Dane County Board of Supervisors, Sharon Corrigan was named interim director of the Alliant Energy Center.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Friday, Jan. 24, has selected Corrigan for the interim post. She began her duties Tuesday, Jan. 28.
“Sharon’s leadership as county board chair and advocacy for the Alliant Energy Center to be a vibrant economic development destination across this state and region make her the right choice for this position,” Parisi said. “Sharon will help oversee the critical design and planning work needed for the potential expansion of the Exhibition Hall, and I look forward to continuing our work together in this new capacity.”
Corrigan will serve as interim director through May 15.
The 2020 Dane County Budget includes dollars to redesign what expanding the 255,000-square-foot Exhibition Hall could look like. The facility currently hosts more than 500 events annually, including major conventions, conferences and trade shows.
Parisi’s announcement came the day after the Dane County Board approved a new agreement with Alliant Energy for continued naming rights of the multi-building campus. The contract extension spans a decade – going into effect July 1, 2020, and running through June 30, 2030. It includes a provision to re-open the contract if the county proceeds with the planned expansion project at the Exhibition Hall.
Corrigan served on the Dane County Board for 10 years, six of which were as chair.
Mark Clarke resigned as director of the Alliant Energy Center on Jan. 10. In the coming months, Dane County will conduct a nationwide search to permanently fill the position.
Corrigan announced her resignation from the county board Thursday, Jan. 23, noting it would take effect at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
She announced last year that she would not seek re-election this spring.
County ordinance provides that the first vice chair of the county board becomes the chair in the event of a resignation; the second vice chair then assumes the role of first vice chair. For the current term, Supervisor Paul Nelson, District 9, is the first vice chair, and Supervisor Analiese Eicher, District 3, is the second vice chair.
