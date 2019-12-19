Friday, Dec. 20
6:30-8:30 p.m., winter solstice celebration, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona. Hike under the stars, explore solstice traditions, campfire, hot cocoa and snacks. Preregistration requested, walk-ins welcome. $6 for ALNC members, $10 for non-members, free for those 3 and younger. Register at https://aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
1-2:30 p.m., writing club for children 12-17, Monona Public Library.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Monday, Dec. 23
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Star Wars Force Academy IV: A New Hope, for students in grades K-8, Monona Public Library. Register at www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
3-4:30 p.m., Galaxy in a Jar craft, grades 1-4, Monona Public Library. Register at www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Friday, Dec. 27
5:30-7:15 p.m., after hours disc golf, grades 7-12, Monona Public Library. Permission slip required. Register at www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Saturday, Dec. 28
10-11 a.m., Pokemon Go Club, Monona Public Library. Waiver required. Register at www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
1-3 p.m., paint party, grades 4-12, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
Monday, Dec. 30
6-7:30 p.m., Library Campout! Family fun night. Bring your own blankets, sheets pillows, flashlights, glow sticks, etc. Monona Public Library.
Saturday, Jan. 4
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Monday, Jan. 8
6 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meeting, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Jan. 12
2 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library, Sid Boyum: Life is an Illusion. Gretta Wing Miller, a documentary film maker, will present her latest project. Take part a cinematic exploration of the life and times of an Atwood Avenue artist, character and loveable curmudgeon. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
2-4 p.m., Mending Day, Monona Public Library. Drop off items to be mended in the café; first come first serve. Some restrictions apply.
