After ending the first half with a 30-28 lead over DeForest in the Jan. 18 Badger Challenge girls high school basketball game at Beaver Dam, Monona Grove went into a tailspin in the second half.
The Silver Eagles put in just nine points as the Norskies came back for a 48-39 win. It was the second loss in a row for Monona Grove (10-4 overall, 5-2 in Badger South Conference) after seven wins in a row. It was the first loss of the season for MG when holding an opponent to fewer than 50 points.
No one scored in double figures for the Silver Eagles as sophomore Avery Poole led the team with nine points including two shots from the 3-point arc. Senior Jadee Christiansen had eight points, and senior Jenny Gorton and sophomore Ally Yundt both had six points after hitting a pair of threes.
The free-throw line played a major factor in the game as Monona Grove made 18 total fouls and DeForest (11-2) hit 11-of-19 shots. The Silver Eagles visited the line seven times and made three.
Megan Mickelson made two of DeForest’s three shots from the arc and led the team with 17 points. Maggie Trautsch also reached double figures with 14.
The Silver Eagles play on the road Jan. 23 against Badger South Conference rival Madison Edgewood with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The Silver Eagles lost 64-51 to the Crusaders in the teams’ first game of the season at Monona Grove.
Oregon 67, MG 63
Ten shots from the 3-point line were not enough for the visiting Silver Eagles to tame Oregon on Jan. 14 in a Badger South Conference matchup.
The Panthers’ high-scoring forward, Liz Uhl, scored 27 points as the Silver Eagles fell 67-63.
Monona Grove got off to a good start as a 3-point shot by Peighton Nelson opened a 24-18 lead with 6:30 left in the first half. But the Silver Eagles went the next four minutes without a field goal as Oregon went on a 14-0 run to lead 32-24 with 2:10 before the break.
Emma Goke hit two 3-point shots in the remainder of the half as MG pulled within two points, 34-32, with 40 seconds left. But the Panthers tacked on two more points, and MG’s Gorton missed a layup at the buzzer to end the half with Oregon on top 36-32.
The Panthers scored a 3-point basket on its first possession of the second half to lead 39-32, but MG chipped away at the deficit and stayed in the game. Yet, it couldn’t get over the hump as Oregon fought to maintain the lead. A Nelson layup and 1-of-2 free throws by Christiansen tied the game, 60-60 with two minutes to play.
But the Panthers went on a six-point run to lead 66-60 with 41.6 seconds remaining. A 3-point shot from Poole cut the lead to three, but Oregon hung on for the win.
Yundt led the Silver Eagles with 16 points, Goke had 11 and Poole put in 10. Poole, Gorton, Goke and Yundt each made two shots from the arc.
Kaitlyn Schrimpf hit three of Oregon's seven 3-point shots and scored 15 points.
Oregon went to the free-throw line 22 times and made 16. The Silver Eagles were successful on 9-of-14 attempts.
