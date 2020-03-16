To the editor,
I encourage voters in Monona to support Molly Grupe and re-elect her to the city council. In her first term, she has brought a fresh voice and perspective to the council. She has a thoughtful and progressive philosophy that helps make Monona a great place to live, work and raise a family. In particular, she has worked on sustainability initiatives that are critical to the future. She has supported improvements to the transportation facilities in the community to make it easier and safer for us to bicycle and walk.
She has also been a great advocate for the city’s senior citizens. She has served on the board of the Friends of the Monona Senior Center for many years and she works with the Monona Area Dementia Friendly Community Coalition. This coalition recognizes that it is important the our community be sensitive and responsive to those among us who are experiencing some loss of their cognitive abilities. She also recognizes the need for improved facilities for the Monona Senior Center.
Molly is energetic and committed to helping build community. She is a terrific role model for girls and young women who can imagine themselves taking public leadership positions in the future.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Molly Grupe to the Monona City Council.
Peter McKeever
Former Monona Alderman
