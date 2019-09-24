Cottage Grove police remind homeowners to lock their cars, garages and homes after a string of burglaries early Saturday morning.
Police said that around 1:30 a.m., residences on the far northwest side of the village had numerous attempted thefts from vehicles in driveways and garages by a group of at least eight subjects in two white vehicles.
Police said the subjects roll into the neighborhoods and numerous subjects exit the vehicles, a white Infiniti (later crashed and abandoned) and a white Lexus (still at large), and they rapidly go from car to car in driveways and on the street looking for unlocked vehicles. Once they locate an unlocked vehicle, they use the garage door opener to access the garage to look for vehicles with keys in them to steal.
If they don't have the keys in them, they attempt entry into the house to get the key fobs to steal the car and then steal anything in plain sight in the house.
Police said the group eventually made their way to School Road, where they stole a 2019 BMW. The homeowners said both key fobs were in their possession, so it is unknown what method was used to start the car.
Numerous thefts, burglaries, and attempted thefts and burglaries, with some police chases, have occurred in numerous jurisdictions in the Madison area and beyond.
