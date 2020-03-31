When Gov. Tony Evers abruptly closed all Wisconsin schools March 16, it may have seemed like the start of an extended spring break for many students.
But while many districts are still struggling to implement internet-based “distance learning” during the quarantine, some Monona Grove School District parents say our teachers were ready to hit the ground running.
In the Moms (and Dads) of Monona Grove group on Facebook, Tammy Wolf Pysher said the launch of virtual learning was initially delayed while district personnel worked at “getting devices (either an iPad or Chromebook tablet computer) to all students who did not have theirs” at home.
Teachers and administrators also identified students who did not have internet access at their home and got “them scheduled for an install with Charter or TDS. Everyone is working hard to get this up and going.
“They also have to take into consideration the kids with special needs and Individualized Educational Plans and so on,” Pysher added. “The teachers and administrators are not ‘taking it easy,’ they are working their booties off to try to get this going for all of our students. I can't imagine what all they are dealing with.”
By week two of the unscheduled break, said Elizabeth Grosso Marshall, many teachers were ready to begin.
That “week we received info from individual teachers at the middle school and high school level (some, not all). From what I understood from those teachers, they are learning too and trying to get things together.
“My children have had work that was due and video calls with teachers and classmates,” she said. “There have been a few that did extra too, like (MGHS choir director) Lori Nahirniak did an open mic night Friday night trying to keep the kids involved in choir.
“We are lucky to be in the district we are in!” she added.
“I have (heard from) friends from other districts throughout the state (both parents and teachers) that online learning is not happening. These districts are not as privileged as we are in having Chromebooks or iPads for (every) student. Many of these districts already struggle in getting students and parents’ involvement in a normal day and many do not have the funds to offer what we can. Excited to see what these great (MG) teachers will do!”
Monona’s Aimee Chester said, “My daughter goes to Winnequah (fourth grade) and every morning they have a class Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. (Zoom is a free application that enables multiple users to videoconference at once.)
“The teacher lists their assignments on Google class every day. They also have to read for 20 minutes then answer a question about the book they are reading.
“They answer the question by recording a video and uploading it to an app. They also have a math project to do every day, and spelling they work on. They had a spelling test on Friday, and they had a virtual tour project for the week that they had to complete by Friday.”
Melanie Puccio said, “We have received a lot of email communication from both of our children’s teachers (elementary and middle school). Last week they both had light learning, and they will start having daily assignments the week of April 6. I have been extremely impressed, and so grateful we are a part of this community.”
Lisa Marie said, “We heard from most of my high school daughter's teachers the past week. Many assigned homework.
“There were video sessions for some, like choir. Most used Google classroom and online textbooks for the teaching. The teachers did say they were easing into it. I expect they will hit the ground running after spring break. Thanks to all the teachers and faculty out there making this happen! You’re all doing a great job.”
Bobbi Jones said, “Our teacher has been very informative. Expectations are clearly outlined on her personal website and in Google classroom. And parents get weekly summaries of how kids are doing on assignments. Assignments are done each day. Physical education has activities to do (the expectation is three days a week), Art has activities, etc.
“There are probably six to eight different websites we have to log in to for different subjects (math, reading, Art, PE, science, etc.). The kids have also had Zoom class meetings and discussion.
“I’ve been impressed with the level of organization but not overly difficult expectations to manage while parents are also at home trying to work.”
Lisa Borchert Kuwitzky’s comments were not quite as positive.
“I too feel we have a great school district, but every SD and grade level seems to be very different.
“The Verona SD kids and high schoolers started their virtual learning the end of the first week they were off. My son is a senior at MG, and he had an assignment from before that had to be finished up and turned in but that’s it.
“They have said more is coming the week of April 6, but the wait has been kind of hard for us. My son does not have siblings and can’t be with his friends during this time so he has spent two weeks now (and spring break week will be three) having nothing to do!
“On top of it, my husband and I are both not able to work from home and our employers are open and need us working … so our son is very lonely and bored. I’ve tried to give him things to do, but it hasn’t been easy. I’m hoping that the virtual learning will give him some structure.”
By the way, the MGSD website has loads of information on free meals the district is providing during the quarantine, and not just to MG students. Check it out.
