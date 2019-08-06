Wisconsin’s defending girls high school diving champion Trinity McNall can add another award to her collection as she took first place at the 2019 All-City Dive championship July 29-31 at Ridgewood Pool in Madison.
McNall, who was representing the Monona Swim and Dive Club and will be entering her junior year at Monona Grove High School, scored 223.90 points to take the top spot in the girls 15-19 competition. She finished nearly 35 points ahead to second-place Leah Mickelson of Shorewood.
Monona’s Emilia Hopper also took first in the 11-12 girls event with 172.85 points with teammate Mya Howe taking ninth.
In the age 10 and under competition, Mikayla McQuenney grabbed first place with 139.75. Alexandra Faust of Monona finished a very close second with 139.10.
In boys diving, MG student Steven Blew ended up sixth among 15-19-year-olds with a score of 203.10. Isaac Rusch of High Point won the event with a score of 255.35.
In the boys 11-12 competition, Tiesto Nuon of Monona took sixth and teammate Benny Brezinski was eighth.
Monona swimmers take fourth
The Monona Swim and Dive Club had a successful day Sunday with a fourth-place team finish sparked by several top-10 finishes at the All-City Swim Meet at the West Side Swim Club.
Zaria Terry took the victory in the 100-meter freestyle for 15-19-year-olds with a time of 58.59, just .13 ahead of Diana Walker of High Point. Monona’s Brianna Back completed the distance in 1:02.02 and finished 10th.
Terry was also among the leaders in the 100 butterfly as she took fourth in 1:06.37, three seconds behind race winner Kaityn Barth of Nakoma.
In the 11-12 girls 50 backstroke, Monona’s Audrey Garrett took the top spot in 32.26, about a half-second ahead of Jillian Holler of Ridgewood.
Kennedy Johnson won the 50 freestyle for 9-10-year-olds with a time of 31.66, .15 seconds ahead of Irene Lee of the Middleton Gators.
Monona’s Morgan Heilman was a second-place finisher in the 100-backstroke for 13-14-year-old girls. Her time of 1:08.60 was 1.14 seconds shy of race winner Isabella Gonzales of Ridgewood.
Seven-year-old Quincy Laufenberg of Monona took first place in the 25-meter backstroke for boys 8 and younger. He completed the distance in 20.40, better than one second ahead of his nearest competitor.
Henry Piec was second and Vonn Scheunemann was third in the 50-breaststroke for boys 9-10, Benjamin Connor was second in the boys 13-14 100 backstroke, and Ethan Johnson was also runner-up in the 100-individual medley for boys 11-12.
In the relay races, Piec, Scheunemann, Landy Ganshert and Carson Schoenherr took first place in the boys 9-10 200 medley with a time of 2:38.64.
The boys 13-14 team of Connor Smith, Benjamin Connor, A.J. Terry and Danny O’Malley took second in the 200-medley relay.
Monona earned 10th place in the boys 15-19 200-medley relay led by Eli Kuzma, Connor Jacobson, Caleb Jondle and Hayden Mueller.
The girls had two eighth-place finishes in relays, including Cassandra Keller, Kozette Rosenthal, Zaria Terry and Brianna Back in the girls 15-19 200-medley, and Back, Rosenthal, Terry and Isabella Fair in the 15-19, 200-freestyle relay.
The host Ridgewood Swim Club was first in points with 2,698, followed by Middleton with 2420.5, the Seminole Sharks with 2,206 and Monona with 1,819.
