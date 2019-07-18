Another 22 students will have an opportunity to attend Monona Grove schools after school board members agreed to increase enrollment totals for the 2019-20 academic year.
Board members voted July 10 to accept the additional students across four grade levels. In January, the board approved 140 new open enrollment seats.
“We do our best at that time to give an accurate enrollment projection, but we always try to be a little bit conservative, not knowing what might happen second semester and in summer with students and families moving in and out of the district,” Superintendent Dan Olson said. “Now, based upon our revised enrollment projections, we are recommending some additional seats at four different grade levels.”
The district will accept another five students in 4-year-old kindergarten, five in seventh grade, seven in eighth grade and five in ninth grade.
“This is the first time in several years that we are recommending any seats at the middle school, and the rationale for that is because of the number of students who are transferring to MG21 charter school,” Olson said.
The district received 224 open enrollment applications for the 2019-20 school year.
While the district still has room at the kindergarten level, no new open enrollment seats were recommended there. Olson said all those who applied at that grade level have been accepted, and there is no waiting list.
