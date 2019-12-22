Sebastian Karns-Bingham and Keaton Straka scored 95 seconds apart in the first period to generate the Monona Grove High School boys hockey team’s offense on route to a 6-0 win over Badger South Conference rival Milton on Dec. 19 at Mandt Arena in Stoughton.
Ethan Johnson also had three goals for the Silver Eagles, and Straka contributed two assists.
The game was scoreless for the first 13 minutes before Karns-Bingham struck first for the Silver Eagles off assists from Straka and Brady Moriva at 13:16. At 14:51, Straka gave MG at two-goal lead as Karns-Bingham was credited with the assist.
In the second period, Johnson scored on the power play at 13:44 with Brandon Churches getting the assist. Ten seconds later, Johnson found the back of the net again at even strength to put MG ahead 4-0.
Johnson completed his hat trick at 7:14 of the third period with Straka getting the assist, and Churches scored with 12 seconds remaining off an assist from Trevor Ogden.
Silver Eagles goalie Andrew Gilbertson stopped all 33 shots he faced to earn the victory. Milton netminder Luke Grote stopped 33-of-39 Monona Grove shots.
It was the second time in two weeks Monona Grove defeated Milton. The Silver Eagles won the first game 3-1 on Dec. 5 at Madison’s Hartmeyer Arena.
The Silver Eagles begin play in the Culver's Cup tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 27 with a first-round game against West Salem at Hartmeyer Arena. On Saturday, action shifts to Madison Ice Arena where the first consolation bracket game will start at 12:30 p.m. and contests in the winner's brackets begin at 3 p.m.
