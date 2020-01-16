Ten shots made from the 3-point line were not enough for the visiting Monona Grove High School girls basketball team to tame Oregon on Jan. 14 in a Badger South Conference matchup.
The Panthers high-scoring forward, Liz Uhl, scored 27 points as the Silver Eagles fell 67-63.
Monona Grove got off to a good start as a 3-point shot by Peighton Nelson opened a 24-18 lead with 6:30 left in the first half. But the Silver Eagles went the next four minutes without a field goal as Oregon went on a 14-0 run to lead 32-24 with 2:10 before the break.
Emma Goke hit two 3-point shots in the remainder of the half as MG pulled with two points, 34-32, with 40 seconds left. But the Panthers tacked on two more points, and MG’s Jenny Gorton missed a layup at the buzzer to end the half with Oregon on top 36-32.
The Panthers scored a 3-point basket on its first possession of the second half to lead 39-32, but MG chipped away at the deficit and stayed in the game. Yet, it couldn’t get over the hump as Oregon fought to maintain the lead.
A Nelson layup and 1-of-2 free throws by Jadee Christiansen tied the game 60-60 with two minutes to play. But the Panthers went on a six-point run to lead 66-60 with 41.6 seconds remaining. A 3-point shot from Avery Poole cut the lead to three, but Oregon hung on for the win.
Ally Yundt led the Silver Eagles with 16 points, Goke had 11, and Poole put in 10. Poole, Gorton, Goke and Yundt each made two shots from the arc.
Oregon made seven 3-point shots, as Kaitlyn Schrimpf hit three and scored 15 points.
Monona Grove had 20 fouls as Oregon went to the free-throw line 22 times and made 16. The Silver Eagles were successful on 9-of-14 attempts.
