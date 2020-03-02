To the editor,
To borrow a phrase from Oliver Norvell Hardy (1941), this is another fine mess that either Mike or Pete has gotten humankind into. For, clearly, we now live in a troubled time. Particularly, and obviously, because those trained in the physical sciences and the medical arts are precisely not the ones to be relied upon to now address the coronavirus and its spread. (What idiot was the one to first suggest that?)
Alas. To borrow the title of Jonathan Edwards’ famous sermon (1741), we – all of us – are now sinners in the hands of an angry God. To review:“ Alas.”
But, fortunately, our stable-genius president has chosen wisely, for who better to now lead the human defense team than Hoosier Mike Pence? Trained as he is in the metaphysical sciences and the occult arts. Bravo, Mr. President. Go get’em, Mike.
Now, to begin to explain matters, we must first remember that God is omniscient – or, at the very least, he knows a lot! – so the cause of our current predicament is clear enough:
Either God knows that VP Pence had a meal with a woman other than his spouse, or Mayor Pete enjoyed a meal with his spouse. (But not both, witness the fact that we – all of us – are not now dead.)
Complicated, I know, but strange are the ways of God. Not to mention the ways of our GOP leaders and their base-of-support. But try to remember: We mortals don’t make the rules.
Anyway, desperate times call for desperate measures, and please know that there’s still faint hope, and time, for you and me. Vote: Michele Bachmann / Ted Cruz, in 2020.
A long shot, I know, but it’s humankind’s one last chance. And may God bless his-and-that. Thoughts and prayers.
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
