Depleted by the graduation by the multi-talented Payton Jenks-Recker, last season’s WIAA state champion in the vault, and top-notch performer Brianna Edmonston, the Monona Grove High School gymnastics team competed Saturday, Dec. 7, in its first match of the 2019-20 campaign at Sun Prairie.
The Silver Eagles finished fifth in the five-team event, but received an encouraging performance by Ellie Van Veghel, who ended up 10th in all-around scoring.
Her best performance came in the vault where she finished in a three-way tie for 11th place with a score of 8.300. Van Veghel tied for 14th in the uneven bars by scoring a 7.200, tied for 17th in the balance beam after recording a 7.450, and pulled off a 16th-place finish in the floor exercise after a score of 7.700. She ended with 30.650 points.
The all-around winner was Drea O’Connell of Mount Horeb who used a 9.450 in the floor exercise and 9.525 in the vault to finish with 35.575 total points.
Monona Grove’s Avery Potter took 14th in the all-around with a score of 27.150. Her best finish came in the floor exercise where she ended 14th with 8.050 points.
Mount Horeb took first in team points with 139.1250 with Elkhorn taking second and Sun Prairie third.
Monona Grove, which competed this week in a dual meet at Watertown, will not have another match until Jan. 4 at Madison Memorial High School.
The Silver Eagles first home meet will be Jan. 10 against Mount Horeb at Madison Turners.
