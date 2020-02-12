To the editor,
Taiwan is an island just east of mainland China that has a lot of immigrants from China. A current issue that is coming up is the vote for the new leader, whether it will be a Chinese communist or another option that pushes for Taiwanese independence. The United states has very great ties with Taiwan with over $10 billion worth of arms sales, so we would not want the democratic state to fall in the communist arms of China.
Pierce Evans
Cottage Grove
