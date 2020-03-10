Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl will lead a voter education training session from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the Fellowship hall at Monona United Methodist Church.
This event is free and no preregistration required.
Help friends and neighbors prepare to vote in 2020. In this training session, learn how to accurately answer questions about voter ID, voter registration, absentee voting and the election process.
The goal is to have each eligible voter cast a ballot and to have that ballot counted.
To make elections more accessible and transparent, the clerk’s office tries to keep voters informed about the election process and changes to state elections law. Volunteer voter education ambassadors facilitate this voter outreach.
Voter education ambassadors are trained to help others register to vote. They can answer frequently asked questions about the voting process, absentee ballots, voter residency, accessibility and more.
For more information, contact the Madison city clerk’s office at clerk@cityofmadison.com or 266-4601.
