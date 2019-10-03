Members of the Cottage Grove Plan Commission were scheduled to discuss the future of Farris Auto when they met Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Village staff and business owners Jon and Gerard Farris sought feedback on the site at 212 W. Cottage Grove Road and whether to hold a public hearing to reconsider some aspects of the conditional use permit.
In April 2015, Farris Auto received a conditional use permit to operate the vehicle repair and sales business subject to several conditions, including limiting the number of cars for sale on the property to five.
Since then, the owners have purchased the 0.75-acre parcel occupied by the garage (they had been leasing it from UW Credit Union), as well as the adjacent 0.65-acre parcel that had been leased by a lawn mower repair business.
Erin Ruth, village planning director, said that over the past few months, the village has received complaints regarding the number and condition of cars on the lot.
The conditional use permit states that “inoperable or salvage vehicles shall not be stored on site, except inoperable vehicles awaiting repair in the short term.”
At the time the permit was granted, the business was expected to be primarily a repair shop where cars would pass through in a few days at most, with sales expected to be a minor aspect of the business.
Since then, the business has begun purchasing cars to repair and resell. While those cars are also awaiting repair, they do not move through the site as quickly and the site can get cluttered with cars.
Ruth said now that Farris Auto owns the site, this would be an opportune time to address the complaints, both with a short-term plan to remove extra cars, and to plan for a more permanent solution that could allow the business to operate successfully while also fitting in with the neighborhood.
