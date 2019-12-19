To the editor,
I live really close to the Winnequah Park in Monona, so I see a lot of what goes on there. I know that the Monona Parks & Recreation does a lot of work to make this park such a popular place. I would like to thank them and make a suggestion for improving the park.
In winter, the pond by the Dream Park freezes and is a wonderful place for everyone to skate. There are skate rentals and concessions at the shelter next to the pond, and the city workers always snowplow the ice when it snows.
Anyone can skate for free whenever, and there are lights so people can skate when it gets dark outside. Monona Parks & Recreation keeps the ice clear of snow, floods it a few times a year to keep it smooth, and monitors the thickness of the ice so that no one skates when the ice is too thin. Overall, they do a very nice job with the ice.
Throughout the rest of the year, the grass areas, baseball diamonds, shelter and the Dream Park of Winnequah Park are used every day. Winnequah Park consists of two large grassy areas on either side of the Dream Park that are often used for parties, events, festivals or sports such as baseball. One thing I have noticed is that the quality of the grass fields has been deteriorating over the past few years. There used to be a soccer field where many different groups would play. Now, the ground is too bumpy and muddy for most sports, and there are large areas of dirt where the grass got overused during festivals. I suggest that the city of Monona workers restore the grass at Winnequah Park to make it level and more enjoyable for our community.
Megan Kohrt
Monona
