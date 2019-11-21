A 14-year-old boy from Oregon was taken into custody at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, after he crashed a stolen pickup truck on Highway 12 and Monona Drive, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The boy was not injured in the crash but was taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn and then to the Juvenile Reception Center. He faces charges of first offense operating while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of eluding police, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Earlier in the evening, Marshall police attempted to stop the 2012 Dodge Ram pickup in the Marshall near the area of Madison Street and Howard Street. The driver fled at a high rate of speed, and a short pursuit was terminated after police lost sight of the vehicle.
A Dane County sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle on Interstate 94 and Highway N, again attempting to stop the truck with no avail. A second Dane County deputy then spotted the vehicle, which was reported stolen from the village of Oregon, on Highway 12 and Highway AB.
Monona police and Dane County deputies successfully deployed road spikes at Highway 12 near Agriculture Drive. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median on Highway 12 near Monona Drive.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash report.
