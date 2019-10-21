Things seemed to be going right for the Monona Grove High School volleyball team in its non-conference match on Thursday, Oct. 17, against Sauk Prairie.
The Silver Eagles won the first two sets but lost their luster as Sauk Prairie won sets three and four and deciding fifth set in a 3-2 win.
After MG won sets one and two 25-21, 25-21, it was in a good position to win the third set. But Sauk Prairie rebounded to win 26-24, and forced a fifth set with 25-21 victory in the fourth set.
The fifth set went Sauk Prairie’s way 15-9 as MG walked off the floor with its second straight loss. The Silver Eagle record was 16-18 overall and 4-7 in the Badger South Conference.
There were some bright spots in MG’s regular finale.
Jadee Christiansen pounded 11 kills, Alyssa Majewski made three total blocks, and Mady Davis-Troller had 19 assists. The Silver Eagles had 104 digs over the five-set match as Alyssa Smith led the way with 21, followed by Christiansen and Davis-Troller both with 18, Annika Rasmussen had 15 and Jada Braun came up with 11.
Monona Grove is the No. 7 seed in the WIAA Division 1 tournament set to begin Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The Silver Eagles will host 10th rated Stoughton, which finished 13-24 overall. Monona Grove defeated the Vikings 3-0 in a Sept. 5 regular season match.
