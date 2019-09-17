A 21-year-old Madison man died Monday, Sept. 16, after his vehicle crashed into a power pole in the 4500 block of Winnequah Road in Monona.
At 7:21 p.m., police were called to the scene, where police said the driver had already died. Witnesses said excessive speed was a contributing factor to this crash.
The driver’s name is not being released at this time pending family notification.
The Monona Police and Monona Fire Department were assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the McFarland Police Department. The 4500 block of Winnequah Road was shut down for several more hours as MG&E made repairs to the downed power pole.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463.
