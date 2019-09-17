To the editor,
Serving as an elected (or appointed) official within a local governmental body or board is a big job, with many responsibilities, and can be a daunting task – especially for young, female candidates or candidates of color. I, therefore, was thrilled to see the long list of applicants for the interim MGSD School Board position in last week’s Herald-Independent, and in particular, to see Sarah Smith’s name among those from Monona who had applied.
I have known Sarah for several years and consistently have been impressed with her intelligence, work ethic, creativity, compassion and activism across a wide variety of personal and professional domains. Most recently, Sarah and I have collaborated on Monona’s Sustainability Committee, on which I serve as co-chair and Sarah serves as a community representative. Sarah enthusiastically and productively contributes to the committee, particularly in her newly adopted role as the point-person for the committee’s ongoing clean energy marketing campaign.
Sarah has a broad array of interests and talents, and – as the child and grandchild of educators, with a master’s in educational policy – is well versed in community organizing and educational practices. From my perspective as a special education teacher and union representative who regularly collaborates with school board personnel, I am confident that Sarah will use her progressive, thoughtful voice to advocate fiercely on behalf of MGSD educators and their students.
While I applaud and appreciate the efforts of all who have taken the time to apply for the position (thank you!), I will be rooting for Sarah in the weeks ahead.
Molly Grupe
Monona
