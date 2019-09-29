On paper, it looked like a winnable game, but in the end, the Monona Grove High School football team walked off Breese Stevens Field on Friday, Sept. 27, knowing they had taken on a very tough Madison Edgewood football squad.
“We saw it on film. They are not an 0-6 football team,” head coach Brandon Beckwith said after MG defeated Edgewood 44-20 on a soggy night. “They are young, but we knew they would compete very hard. We knew they had talent and a great coaching staff, and we had to come prepared to win.”
The difference was MG running back Brady Killerlain, who ran 197 yards and scored four touchdowns against one of the team’s biggest rivals in the Badger South Conference.
The win improved MG’s record to 2-4 overall, and 2-2 in the league. The Silver Eagles will need to win two of its final three conference games to be eligible for the postseason.
The Crusaders, which had not beaten MG in 12 seasons, entered the game winless in five games with only 13 points scored on offense. Four of the team’s five losses were shutouts.
The kickoff was delayed by an hour and 10 minutes due to heavy rain, thunder and lightning in the area. There were light sprinkles once the game got underway, but Breese Stevens’ turf surface withstood the moisture, and the playing conditions were suitable.
The Silver Eagles had possession first and tried to score the first points on a 38-yard field goal attempt by freshman Cuinn Larsh. But his kick was off the mark, and Edgewood took over possession.
The Crusaders punted after a three-and-out and the Silver Eagles regained possession on their own 41-yard line. Killerlain eventually scored on a 10-yard run to put MG on top 7-0 with 6:38 left in the first quarter. The Crusaders tied the game 1:39 into the second quarter as quarterback Joe Hartlieb moved the ball downfield on some long passing plays, and running back Andrew Stigsell scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game 7-7.
Edgewood appeared to be on the verge of scoring again in its next possession with a drive that took the ball to MG 12. The Crusaders tried a field goal from 24 yards, but it failed after a bobbled snap.
A 27-yard run by quarterback Casey Marron and a 17-yard gallop by Killerlain set up Monona Grove’s second touchdown as Killerlain scored from 2 yards for a 14-7 lead with 3:35 until halftime.
Killerlain added his third touchdown at the 8:36 mark of the third quarter with a 57-yard run that MG a 14-point cushion. Four minutes later, the Silver Eagles increased the lead to 17 as Larsh connected on a 21-yard field goal to put MG on top 24-7.
But Madison Edgewood didn’t go away quietly as Hartlieb – facing a third down and 16 yards to go from the Crusaders’ 18-yard line – connected with Daniel James on an 82-yard pass play to slice the MG lead to 24-14 with 3:29 to go in the third quarter.
But MG got the touchdown back in the closing seconds of the quarter as Kameron Reuter returned the kickoff to the Edgewood 23-yard line, and Killerlain broke free on a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Silver Eagles ahead 31-14.
The Crusaders scored on their first drive of the fourth quarter as Hartlieb hit Ben Newton with a 24-yard pass to make the score 31-21.
But Edgewood would score no more after that as Marron connected with Reuter on a 60-yard touchdown pass and Camron Behnke, who relieved Marron at quarterback, found Fabian Jackson open in the end zone on a 5-yard pass play.
Marron ended with 7-of-14 passes completed for 133 yards and a touchdown as the starting signal caller with Behnke throwing for 39 yards. Beckwith wouldn’t say if Marron would be his starter for the rest of the season.
“We have two good quarterbacks, and they are competing every week,” Beckwith said. “It’s not someone losing their job, it’s someone getting an opportunity to show what they have.
We thought Casey earned an opportunity to play, and he played well.”
Jackson led MG receivers with four catches for 49 yards, and Reuter snared two throws for 73 yards. Defensively, Grant Dahlhauser and Tyler Dahlhauser led with six total tackles. Tucker Merrill intercepted a pass late in the game, and Brady Vigdal-Olson had MG’s only quarterback sack.
Hartlieb ended with 19-of-34 passes completed for 296 yards with 10 caught by Jackson Trudgeon for 75 yards.
Monona Grove had 447 yards total offense, while Edgewood gained 372.
MG plays on the road Friday, Oct. 4, at Oregon with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Panthers improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Badger South after hammering Monroe on Friday 28-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.