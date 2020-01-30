A Madison East High School teacher was charged Thursday, Jan. 30, with attempting to create child pornography by secretly recording minors twice last year. An investigation was triggered by the discovery of hidden cameras in the Minneapolis hotel room of students he was chaperoning on a business club trip.
David Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and arrested at his home the next morning, U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said.
The indictment charges Kruchten with seven counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct.
If convicted, Kruchten faces 15-30 years in federal prison on each count.
“This indictment alleges criminal conduct that is an unconscionable betrayal of trust,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “We will continue working to ensure that there is full accountability for the crimes alleged in this case.”
The indictment charges Kruchten with six counts of attempting to produce child pornography involving six minors Oct. 27, 2019, and one count of attempting to produce it with a seventh minor Jan. 20, 2019, using hidden recording devices that had been moved across state lines.
“This news is incredibly disturbing to the MMSD (Madison Metropolitan School District) family and our community,” Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said. “We want to assure you that MMSD will do everything we can do to support our students and community through this unimaginably challenging time.
“Together, as a community, East High School and the MMSD community will get through this by pulling together in support of one another, and do what is best for our students.”
The U.S Department of Justice said the charges against Kruchten are result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Cottage Grove Police Department.
