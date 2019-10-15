When the dusky autumn sky turns from red to gray, the creatures of the night will come out to play. Join Aldo Leopold Nature Center for the annual Fall Fest from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Activities will include a costume parade for children, a haunted shack, a murder mystery, spooky stories, science experiments, creepy crawlies, nature bingo and more.
All activities will be held at the ALNC campus, 300 Femrite Drive, Monona.
Admission is free.
Call 221-0404 or visit www.aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org for more information.
