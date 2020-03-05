Jenna Assmus admits to turning into a census nerd.
The adult services coordinator with the Monona Public Library is brushing up on all things related to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 campaign as she and other staff members prepare to help anyone with completing their responses to the census questions.
“In 2016, Wisconsin received over $12 billion in federal funding from 55 different federal programs that relied on census data,” she said. “This 10 minutes really does stretch over a 10-year impact period.”
Ten minutes is the amount of time it takes to complete the census questionnaire. Ten years is how long the data will be used – until the 2030 census is taken.
On or about March 12, residents will begin to get postcards or letters inviting them to complete the questionnaire.
“Everyone’s going to start getting notices in the mail,” she said.
Residents can respond online, by phone or mail.
“Similar to filing taxes, there really is a hope that more and more folks are moving toward online participation, but phone and mail are still very valid options,” Assmus said.
Those who do not respond right away will be mailed a few more reminders before a census worker appears at their door to gather the information.
April 1 is Census Day, so people should respond about themselves and their place of residency as of that date, regardless of when they respond. People should answer about where they are living as of that date, not necessarily their permanent address. This includes college students, people in jails and snowbirds who have not returned to their permanent home yet.
“Mid-April, non-respondents are going to receive a paper questionnaire, so if that’s your preferred form, you can just hold until mid-April, and that’s going to be sent out,” Assmus said.
Household visits will begin in mid-May. The self-response window will close at the end of July.
“It takes about 10 minutes,” Assmus said. “It’s confidential and secure. The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to protect your information, and your data is used only for statistical purposes. Participation is required by law.”
Information provided on the survey is used by federal, state, regional and local organizations and government agencies.
Answers are used to determine representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, federal funding and business decisions about community investments.
“With the changes from the 2000 census to the 2010 census, eight states gained seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 10 states had fewer seats,” Assmus said.
Wisconsin’s congressional districts were reduced from 10 to nine after the 1970 census and from nine to eight following the 200o census. While the population grew with those census counts, other parts of the nation grew more.
Assmus said several segments of the population are undercounted.
Children younger than 5, low-income residents, LGBTQ+ people, those with mental or physical disabilities, highly mobile people, non-English speakers, minorities, homeless and undocumented immigrants can be more populous than is reported.
“A lot of that federal funding that comes in supports services for folks that might be on this list,” Assmus said. “It’s really to the community’s best interest to make sure everyone’s counted.”
The census form is available in 13 languages, and there’s a guide that’s available in more than 50 languages.
Because of the nationwide push for information, there is a cause for concern about scams.
“Watch for questions that the Census Bureau will never ask you about,” Assmus said.
These include requests for a Social Security number, any request for money or donations, citizenship status, political party, or bank or credit card numbers.
Census workers who appear at your door will have an identification badge.
To help anyone with online responses to the census questions, the Monona Public Library will have a kiosk with a dedicated bank of computers for those wanting to respond online. No appointment is necessary. These will be available from March 23 through April 2.
“We’ll have staff here that are able to help you kind of walk through it,” Assmus said. “We can’t type it in for you. We aren’t able to give you your answers, but we can help you navigate that system.”
After April 2, library public computers are always available, just not ones dedicated solely for the census.
To learn more about what to expect, visit 2020census.gov.
