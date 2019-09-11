Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 14
7:30-10:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Saturday, Sept. 14
1-2:30 p.m., teen writing club, ages 12-17, drop-in but club registration required. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
1-3 p.m., Tech Tutoring with Dan, 30-minute time slot, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Sept. 15
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Monday, Sept. 16
4:40-6 p.m., Read with a dog, Monona Public Library. 20-minute time slot for independent readers. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
10:15-10:45 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
2 p.m., Cottage Grove Area Historical Society speaker presentation. Cottage Grove Town Chairman Kris Hampton and Cottage Grove Village President John Williams will offer updates on community activities. Drumlin Residences Community Room, 107 E. Reynolds St., free, all invited, refreshments served
Wednesday, Sept. 18
9:30-10 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children 10-36 months with adult caregiver, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
6 p.m., tips for fall camping with Brad and Karen Wendt, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 21
7:30-10:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Thursday, Sept. 19
10:30-11 a.m., inclusive sensory activities club and storytime for children birth to age 6, siblings welcome. Monona Public Library. No registration required.
11:15-11:40 a.m., storytime for children birth to 15 months with adult caregiver, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
1-4 p.m., end of summer cookout with prizes, live music and games. Aster Assisted Living, 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. Call 333-9306 for more information.
3:30-4 p.m., Discovery Zone for Kids, stories, Lego building materials and crafts, for children in grades K-4, those younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.
6-9 p.m., pop up beer garden with live music by Sunspot, snacks and a variety of beer, sponsored by Monona Parks and Recreation Department, Schluter Park.
Saturday, Sept. 21
10:30-11:30 a.m. STEAM Saturday activities for children in grades K-5, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
1-3 p.m., pomp om pals workshop for children in grades 4-12, Monona Public Library. Registration required. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
1-3 p.m., Tech Tutoring with Dan, 30-minute time slot, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Sunday, Sept. 22
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
10:15-10:45 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
6:30-7:45 p.m., Eco-Action Tuesday. Learn what others are doing to lead more sustainable lives. Refreshments, door prize. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
9:30-10 a.m., storytime for children birth to age 5, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
10:30-11 a.m., storytime for children 10-36 months with adult caregiver, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Sept. 28
7:30-10:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Thursday, Sept. 26
10:30-11 a.m., inclusive sensory activities club and storytime for children birth to age 6, siblings welcome. Monona Public Library. No registration required.
11:15-11:40 a.m., storytime for children birth to 15 months with adult caregiver, Monona Public Library. No registration required.
2:30-4 p.m., storytime for children ages 2-6. Special Monona Public Library program at Rutabaga Paddlesports, 220 W. Broadway. No registration required.
Saturday, Sept. 28
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
1-2:30 p.m., deconstruct a computer for children in grades 4-12. Build something from the scraps. Monona Public Library. No registration required.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Sept. 29
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 5
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Saturday, Oct. 5
4:30-8 p.m., Pipers in the Prairie fundraising gala and harvest celebration, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. Celtic music and dance, pipers, drummers, prairie drama, silent auction, hearty buffet and bonfire. $75 adults, $25 children 5-17, free children 4 and younger. Register at aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org. Contact Cara Erickson at alnc@aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org or 221-0404 with questions.
Sunday, Oct. 6
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
