The 2020 presidential election will lead to an increase in voter registration drives – as well as an increase in attempts to scam residents out of their personal information.
Town of Cottage Grove officials remind residents that the town if not affiliated with any voter registration effort.
Be aware that voter registration requires personal information such as a date of birth and driver’s license number. Never give personal information to anyone you don’t know and trust, officials with the town clerk’s office said.
Also, because Town of Cottage Grove residents can have mailing addresses in Madison, Deerfield and McFarland, and residents with Cottage Grove mailing addresses can live in either the town or the village of Cottage Grove, it can be difficult for third parties to choose the correct voting location based on address. This can lead to confusion and delay of processing of voter registration applications.
The Town of Cottage Grove does not send out voter registrations unless specifically requested.
The safest means to register to vote includes the following:
– Online at the MyVote Wisconsin: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/
– By mail (complete the voter registration form): https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable
– Mail with proof of residency to: Municipal Clerk, Town of Cottage Grove, 4058 Highway N, Cottage Grove, WI 53527
– In person at the town clerk’s office, open from 8 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. weekdays
– In person at your assigned polling location on election day, any time between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
All options require acceptable proof of residency. For additional information on acceptable proof of residency, visit https://elections.wi.gov/publications/voter-guides/proof-of-residence.
Voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than the third Wednesday before the election in which you plan to vote. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. that day.
